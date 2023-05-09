hillebrand.jpg

Donna Jeanne Hillebrand Allen was born Dec. 7, 1932 to Eddie Edwin Hillebrand and Rose Elizabeth Gregor Hillebrand in Madison, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood in Madison and met her future husband, Thomas Cort Allen, Jr., at a Methodist church youth group picnic when she was 12-years-old. They got married on June 27, 1953. Donna graduated from Madison’s East High School in 1950 and earned her bachelor’s degree at Oregon State University in 1968. She worked as a tax consultant for H&R Block and then started her own tax consulting business, Allen + Allen, that she ran until she retired.

She and her husband lived in Davis, California, Frederick, Maryland, and Sunnyvale, California before they moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1962. They lived in Corvallis for 53 years. After they both retired they became “rain birds” and lived in Green Valley, Arizona for five months out of the year. In 2015 they moved to Lacey, Washington to be near their family.

