DONNA DEMEERLEER

Our mom, born July 3rd, 1924, died peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 1, 2022, at home with her daughter by her side. She was predeceased by her much-loved husband of 61 years, Jerome, whom she married in 1944.
Donna was born of American parents in North Vancouver, Canada, and the family returned to Seattle in 1940, where she graduated from Queen Anne HS. Mom and Dad spent their working life in Seattle raising their kids, and enjoying sports, family and friends. In retirement they divided their time between the Oregon Coast and Green Valley, AZ, until eventually moving full time to Green Valley.
Donna’s 35 years in Green Valley were a wonderful fit as she loved the desert and her many loyal tennis, hiking, hearts and bridge friends. She was always ready for a game of cards, a good book, a piece of pie, or a trip to someplace new.
At 96, she embarked on another adventure, moving with her daughter and son-in-law to Rogers, AR. She loved her home there and had just enjoyed visits from both her sons and their wives.
She is survived by sons Byron (Lori) and Jeff (Sue) and daughter Suzanne Lankford (Wally) as well as six grandchildren and five greats. At her request, there will be no service.
She will be deeply missed for her enthusiasm, positive outlook and sense of humor. She called it a good and full life; we call her remarkable.
