DONNA DEMEERLEER

Our mom, born July 3rd, 1924, died peacefully of natural causes on Sept. 1, 2022, at home with her daughter by her side. She was predeceased by her much-loved husband of 61 years, Jerome, whom she married in 1944.

Donna was born of American parents in North Vancouver, Canada, and the family returned to Seattle in 1940, where she graduated from Queen Anne HS. Mom and Dad spent their working life in Seattle raising their kids, and enjoying sports, family and friends. In retirement they divided their time between the Oregon Coast and Green Valley, AZ, until eventually moving full time to Green Valley.

