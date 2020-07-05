Donna (Carson) Windsor, age 96, of Wayzata, MN and formerly of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Chicago, IL to parents P. Donald & Nella Carson. Donna attended West High School, Mpls. and the University of MN. She was a retired officer of Norwest Bank Trust Dept (now Wells Fargo) Mpls.
Donna and her husband, Arno Windsor, were members of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Excelsior, MN, and formerly of Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, AZ for many years. They were longtime members of Minnetonka Country Club, Excelsior, MN and Desert Hills Golf Club in Green Valley, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arno; parents and her brother P. Donald Carson Jr., sister-in-law Jeanne Carson, baby brother Craig, and niece Caryl Carson. She is survived by nephew Mark (Becky) Carson and many cousins in this country and Norway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's choice or Foundation of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 Co Rd 19, Excelsior, MN 55331 or University of MN Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, MN 55318. Private burial at Lakewood Cemetery to be confirmed at a future date.
