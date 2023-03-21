Donald “Scotty” Gene Scott, 90, of Coralville, Iowa passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Lantern Park Specialty Care.
Don was born September 2, 1932, at home outside of Stockdale, Kansas, the son of Pardon F. and Inez R. (Gravenstein) Scott. He graduated from Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas. Don was united in marriage to Marilyn Rankin on October 10, 1954, at Zion Church in Pershing, Iowa; She preceded him in death on August 3, 1995, in Green Valley. Don later shared his life with Arlene Anderson; She preceded him in death on April 16, 2019.
Don retired after 23 years as an aircraft mechanic and instructor in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked for 20 years as a purchasing agent with 3M. Don was a member of the Masonry Grand Lodge of Iowa (Abner 535).
After retiring, Don and Marilyn lived in Knoxville, Iowa, and started to “snowbird” south to Green Valley for the cold months. After Marilyn’s death, Don moved from Knoxville to Lone Tree, to be closer to his Iowa grandchildren and their activities. He loved his Lone Tree ranch and enjoyed gardening and working hard, fixing anything that needed to be fixed, clearing brush from the landscape, contracting a UI art student to paint a mural of the ranch on the barn wall of its game room, and building an outdoor fire pit for roasting hotdogs and s’mores, making his home a special place for friends and family.
Don is survived by his sons, Daniel of Houston, Texas, David (Janis) of Redlands, California, and Dale (Linda) of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Ryan Hurt of Iowa City, Samuel (Tatum) Scott of North Liberty, Joseph Scott of Iowa City, and Jacob Scott of Redlands, California; nieces, Kay (Conkwright) Young (Bruce) of Walton, Kansas, Roberta (Nelson) of Lawrence, Kansas, Vicki Phillips-McPhearson; nephews, Gary Nelson of Charleston, North Carolina, Mark Phillips-McPhearson. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; niece, Sharon Nelson; nephew Mike Nelson; and sisters, Alberta Mae Phillips-McPhearson, Elizabeth (Libby) (Robert) Nelson, and Frances Faye (James) Conkwright.
Donations in Don’s honor and memory may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics - Supportive and Palliative Care; The Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County; and The Cedar Rapids Firefighters Foundation. A celebration of Don’s life will be held in late spring in Iowa City.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone