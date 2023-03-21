Donald “Scotty” Gene Scott

Donald "Scotty" Gene Scott

Donald “Scotty” Gene Scott, 90, of Coralville, Iowa passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Lantern Park Specialty Care.

Don was born September 2, 1932, at home outside of Stockdale, Kansas, the son of Pardon F. and Inez R. (Gravenstein) Scott. He graduated from Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas. Don was united in marriage to Marilyn Rankin on October 10, 1954, at Zion Church in Pershing, Iowa; She preceded him in death on August 3, 1995, in Green Valley. Don later shared his life with Arlene Anderson; She preceded him in death on April 16, 2019.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?