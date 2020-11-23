Donald R. Theisen
Donald Theisen, of Port Washington, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family in the afternoon hours of Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence. He was 80 years old.
Don was born in Sheboygan, WI on March 14, 1940, son of Raymond Theisen and Rosalyn Schmidt Theisen. He grew up in Port Washington, WI, and graduated from Port Washington High School with the Class of 1958. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where he played basketball and football. Don served his country honorably in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. On June 9, 1962, he married Nancy Kraus at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Saukville, WI.
Don worked as a police officer for the City of Port Washington, WI where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. He served his community for over 32 years, retiring in 1995. Don and Nancy had an active social life, where Don was known for his witty sense of humor. The couple belonged to many organizations including St. John XXIII Catholic Parish in Port Washington, the Green Valley Country Club, the Wisconsin Club of Green Valley, the American Legion Madera Post 131 in Green Valley, the Port Washington Jaycee’s, the Port Washington Lions Club, Gourmet Club, and the leader of the Dave Roller Marching Kazoo Band. Don loved to play golf, ride his bike, play sheepshead, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his many close friends. One of Don’s fondest memories was being able to go on the 2019 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight – Flight of Champions, when, on arrival to Mitchell Airport, he was escorted by the Port Washington Police Department through the parade route.
Don is survived by his wife Nancy of Port Washington, his four children: Tammy (Mike) Kloehn of Menomonee Falls, WI, Tori (Brent) Neis of East Newburg, WI, Tricia (Shane) Westlind of Windsor, CO, and Brett (Jackie) Theisen of Laguna Niguel, CA. He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Tyler, Ian, and Brandon Kloehn, Connor and Hayden Neis and Scarlett and Luke Theisen, siblings Michael (Jan) Theisen, Linda (the late Larry) Carpenter, brother-in-law David Casper, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathleen Casper.
Because of COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials suggested to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, WI is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.