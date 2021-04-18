DONALD PAUL FARRINGTON

October 13, 1944 to
March 25, 2021
Born in Troy, New York, the 6th of 13 children, Don enlisted in the USMC in 1961 and served until 1966. He served as a police officer in Montclair, CA for 10 years and also in Napa, CA for 9 years. He received the first “belt buckle” award for officer of the month in Napa. He and his wife, Janice, retired to Green Valley in 2005.
Don enjoyed golf, reading detective novels, traveling anywhere, but especially in his motorhome, and a good steak. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Elks.
Don is predeceased by siblings, Gary, John, Andrea, Michael, Deborah, and Patricia. His surviving siblings are Gail, Mary Margaret, Kathleen, Cynthia, Tim, and Jeff. He leaves his wife, Janice, of 54 years; one son of Alexandria, VA, Shawn, and daughter-in-law, Kristen, grandchildren, Reilly and Declan, and step grandchildren, Kaitlin and Sophia.
No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund or the American Cancer Society.