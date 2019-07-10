With saddened hearts we announce the death of Donald M. Simmons III of Patagonia, Arizona. He is survived by his mother, Doris S. Simmons (Jack Cissel) of Green Valley, his sister Kate Simmons Sayre (Ray) of Tumacacori, his nephews, Colton and Travis Sayre of Tucson and friends.
Don was born in Sewickley, PA and lived there until the early '80s when he moved to Patagonia to join his family at the Circle Z Ranch. He worked there briefly and then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Cavalry officer and mechanic (1982-86) and after discharge moved to Patagonia, Arizona to work at the ranch until 1991 when he moved into town and stayed for the rest of his life.
Don enjoyed music of all kinds and collecting guitars, banjos, zithers, harmonicas, organs, violins, fiddles, etc… He tinkered and repaired and played mainly for his own pleasure, but he did like to go to karaoke nights at the Wagon Wheel! Don also loved to read and watch movies — even over and over again — always enjoying a good laugh or intricate story line.
Don had many friends in Patagonia who watched over him and made sure that he had enough to eat and stayed safe. The family would like to sincerely express their appreciation to the entire town of Patagonia for their love and support for Don over the past 30 some years. He loved you all!
If you can find it in your heart, please send any contributions in Don’s name to Friends of the Patagonia Library, P.O. Box 415, Patagonia, AZ 85624 or online at patagoniapubliclibrary.org.