DONALD LEROY POSTHUMUS

Donald peacefully passed from this earth into the arms of his Lord on Dec. 8, 2019 at the VA hospital after a short illness. Don was born 12-21-27, and was raised in Muskegon, Michigan. He served in the United States Navy, and worked at Teledyne Continental Motors for 35 years, before retirement.
Don is survived by his wife Laura (Jewett) of 67 years; 2 daughters, Donna (Bruce Carnes) and Marianne; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Don was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church, and Green Valley Recreation Woodworkers.
