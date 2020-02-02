Donald Eugene Hyer, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020 at the Santa Cruz Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Arizona with family by his side.
Don was born in Eaton, Indiana in 1925 and was the youngest son of Ralph Earl and Millie Ethel Hyer. Don served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII as a flight navigator. After his discharge from the service in 1945, he resumed his studies at Indiana University where he met Elvera Louise (Tootie) Bittner. Don and Tootie were married in 1947 in Richmond, Indiana. After graduation, Don began a long and successful career with the Texas Oil Company (Texaco) in 1952. He retired from Texaco after 36 years having progressed through various geological and managerial positions with the company at various locations in Texas, Louisiana, New York and Alberta.
After his retirement in Houston, Don and Tootie moved to Whitefish, Montana and later Green Valley, Arizona. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before Tootie passed away in 2017.
Don is succeeded by his four children, Ronald Mark Hyer of Herndon, VA, Ann Louise Canet of Green Valley, AZ, Linda Jane McFarland of St. Augustine, FL, Gary Wayne Hyer of Whitefish, MT, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family is planning a private Interment of Ashes Ceremony at Desert Hills Lutheran Church Columbarium in Green Valley.