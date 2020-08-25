Donald Eugene Honnas was born in Tucson, Arizona, on April 30, 1934, to Cecil and Lottie Honnas, homesteaders in Sonoita, Arizona.

He attended Patagonia High School and graduated from the University of Arizona.

Donald and his wife Carolyn ranched Hereford cattle for 41 years on the Pocahontas Ranch in Arivaca. Lots of toil, sweat, tears, and laughter along with his many cows, horses, and dogs were spent on the ranch, and Don wouldn’t trade it for anything.

He lived simply, spoke humbly, and his dry sense of humor and teasing never left one without a chuckle.

Donald spent his retired years with his bride in Sahuarita, Arizona, where they lived a quiet life.

He wrote a book about his true stories and tales of his Sonoita and Arivaca days.

If we were to ask Donald today what is the one thing he wanted people to remember about him, it would be that he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Donald spent his life serving God’s creatures-animal and human. He departed for eternal life with Jesus at his home, being cared for by his loving wife Carolyn, and his dog Penny at his side on August 12, 2020.

A small graveside service was held at Black Oak Cemetery in Canelo, Arizona, on August 20th. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Raymond. He is survived by Carolyn, his childhood sweetheart, and married for almost 65 years, children, Debra (Don) Wehrman, Cliff (Lorie) Honnas, Jackie (Kirby) O’Brien. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who loved and adored him.