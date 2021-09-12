If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DONALD (DON) G. ENGSTROM, JR.
Don Engstrom, 76, passed away August 17, 2021 after a short illness. His wife, Louise, was by his side.
Don was a native of Seattle, WA, born Nov. 26,1944. He attended school in the Seattle area, including Pacific Lutheran University and the University of Washington. He served in the US Marine Corp during Vietnam from 1968-1972.
Don returned to the Seattle area and took over the family business, Engstrom Machine Works in Tukwila from his father. Successfully expanding the business, he changed the name to Cutting Specialists. The business is still continuing in the same location and continuing to grow under the direction of a 3rd generation, Don’s son Mike Engstrom.
Don was an avid golfer, loved to travel and loved boating on Puget Sound.
Don is survived by his wife and companion of 41 years, Louise Engstrom. Blending a family, Don also is survived by his children, Mike (Leslie) Engstrom and Jenny (Rich) Welnick; stepchildren Tina Harrell and John Spillers; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Janette Engstrom.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Don’s name to The Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV). A Celebration of Life honoring Don will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 1 p,m. at the American Legion-Madera Post #131 on Esperanza Blvd in Green Valley, AZ.