Donald Curtis Kruper, Ph.D., was born in 1929 and died peacefully on February 21, 2022, at La Posada in Green Valley, AZ.
Don is survived by his lovely wife Winnie of 29 years, his daughter Martha (Straw), sons Thom (Melinda) and Curtis, and stepchildren, Craig (Becky) and Mark (Vera) Shafer. Grandfather to William, Madeline, Timothy, Rusty, Riley, Mahala, and Clay. Nieces and nephews, James, Jay, Judy, Sally, William, Maryellen, Dean, Reed and Todd. Don was preceded in death by parents John and Hannah (Littlehales), his sisters Vivian (Keedy) and Helen (Miller) and brothers John (Donna) and Ted (Eleanor), also by his son Jeffery and nephew Paul.
Don grew up in Smithton, PA and attended high school in Connellsville, PA before joining the United States Navy where he trained and served as a Hospital Corpsman from 1948 through 1952.
After his military service, he continued his education, earning Ph.D., in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. There he served as a faculty member at the School of Dental Medicine where he initiated, developed, and became Chairman of the Behavioral Sciences Department. He retired in 1991 as Professor Emeritus.
Soaring was his passion. He joined a soaring club outside of Pittsburgh and became an avid glider pilot eventually instructing and competing in several distance competitions.
Don is missed deeply by his family and friends.
In leu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or The White Elephant, 601 N. La Canada, Green Valley, AZ 85614
The family will be sharing a video remembrance with family and friends in the near future.
