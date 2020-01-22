Donald Charles Duensing, 91, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019 at Silver Springs Assisted Living Center, Green Valley, AZ.
Born on March 12, 1928 in Algonquin, IL, Don was recently preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Mary Lou Duensing of Dundee, IL, and his first wife of 38 years, Jane (Hesler) Duensing of Mattoon, IL.
Don leaves a legacy of strength, wisdom and good humor to his five children, Thirza, Thomas (Susan), Karen, David and Jean (Robert), stepdaughter Sherri (Don) Meager, grandchildren Benjamin, Timothy, Andrew, Jessica, Austin and Oliver, step-grandchildren Brian, Rachel and Trent, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Silver Springs Assisted Living Center. For friends and family in IL, a celebration of life and interment will be held in June. Please send memorials to Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St, Algonquin, IL 60102.