Don Rutledge Buchanan passed away on April 24 in Norristown, PA.
Don was born in Norristown on Nov. 19, 1935 to Alexander and Edith Buchanan and he grew up there. Don graduated from Norristown High where he excelled at baseball and basketball. Don graduated from Williamson Trade School in Middletown Township, PA and played basketball for the Mechanics.
Don had a long career in the pulp and paper industry, working for Scott Paper in New York and Pennsylvania and Georgia Pacific in Bellingham, WA. Don was a life-long golfer and enjoyed teaching the game to kids. He also had fond memories of being a youth football coach earlier in his life.
After retirement, Don and his wife, Dorthy, moved to Green Valley. They were active members of the Green Valley Country Club and Don was a proud volunteer at the White Elephant. They moved back to Washington to be near family as Dorthy’s health declined.
Dorthy had recently predeceased Don. Don is survived by his children Gary Buchanan (Vicki),Chris Buchanan (Linda), Cindy Catania (Jim) and Scott Buchanan (Lisa), and his step-children Ted Johnson (Julie), Sally Farrell (Steve) and Scott Johnson (Kara) along with quite a few grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved their Pop Pop. Don’s sister, Joan, predeceased him.
At Don’s request, there will be no memorial service held for him. He was cremated and his remains placed next to his parents.
