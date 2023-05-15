Obituary

Don Rutledge Buchanan

Don Rutledge Buchanan passed away on April 24 in Norristown, PA.

Don was born in Norristown on Nov. 19, 1935 to Alexander and Edith Buchanan and he grew up there. Don graduated from Norristown High where he excelled at baseball and basketball. Don graduated from Williamson Trade School in Middletown Township, PA and played basketball for the Mechanics.

