Dolores Jane Berent, age 83, of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Auburn, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of many.
Dolores was born on August 12, 1937 in Bay County, Michigan to her late parents John and Jennie (Gerulski) Rytlewski. Dolores graduated from Bay City Handy High School in 1955 and worked at Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan until she married. On Feb. 3, 1962 she married the late John Berent in Fisherville, Michigan; they were married for over 53 years. Dolores found joy in raising her two sons, Mark and Michael, being an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Auburn and working numerous jobs.
Upon retirement, she and John moved to Green Valley, Arizona where she spent the last 20-plus years of her life. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley. Dolores enjoyed playing golf, cards and other games with her many friends, she adored the company of others and the laughter that ensued. She treasured traveling on vacation or to visit family but most of all enjoyed staying active every day in the company of her many friends.
She is survived by her devoted son Michael (Mary Beth) and her greatest joys, grandchildren Dana, Grace, and Grant. She is also survived by her loving sister Roseann (Tom) Lambert, sister-in-law Lois Rytlewski and numerous nephews and nieces. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents John and Jenny Rytlewski. As well as her late husband John, loving son Mark and cherished brother Larry Rytlewski. Honoring Dolores's wishes cremation has taken place.
Due to COVID-19, celebrations in Arizona and Michigan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Friends in Deed, 301 Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030, or a charity of the donor's choice.