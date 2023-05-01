Dietrich Geschke, 88, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born in Friedrichsdorf, the former German province of East Prussia, on June 5, 1934. After being captured by the Russian Army at the end of WWII and forced to work on collective farms for 3 ½ years, he and his family escaped to West Germany and immigrated to the United States.
Dietrich completed high school in Iowa and earned a BS degree in psychology and an MD degree from the University of Michigan. After serving 31 ½ years as a general surgeon and urologist in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, he and his wife built their dream home in Sahuarita and traveled worldwide. Dietrich enjoyed running every day and completed five marathons. He also enjoyed hiking, camping, carpentry and photography.
Dietrich is survived by his wife, Lynda Linker; son, Michael (Heather) Geschke; granddaughter, Nichole Geschke; stepdaughter, Amy Linker; and sister Helga Stoldt. He was predeceased by parents Franz and Grete Geschke and daughter Renee Geschke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the La Posada Foundation Scholarship Fund, 330 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
