Dietrich Geschke

Dietrich Geschke

Dietrich Geschke, 88, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was born in Friedrichsdorf, the former German province of East Prussia, on June 5, 1934. After being captured by the Russian Army at the end of WWII and forced to work on collective farms for 3 ½ years, he and his family escaped to West Germany and immigrated to the United States.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?