Dick Smith, 90, passed away January 5, 2022. He was born and raised in Gary, Indiana.
He attended General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. Two days after graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was in the Signal Corps for two years. Upon discharge Dick moved to Mesa, AZ, where he opened Smith Music & TV. During that time, he also started a rock band called The Generation Gap, where they played at local night clubs for five successful years.
Dick moved to Pueblo West, Colorado and joined the McCulloch Properties sales team. In 1975, he married Debbie. In 1979 they moved to Green Valley, AZ, where Dick managed a real estate office. He started Dick Smith Realtors in 1980. In 1990, Dick bought out Century 21 Sheldon Realty, and Century 21 Dick Smith Realtors became a prominent real estate company. He was President of the Toastmasters Club of Green Valley and President of the Green Valley Board of Realtors. In 2000, Dick sold to Coldwell Banker so he could enjoy a well-earned retirement.
Dick enjoyed many activities, including competitive water skiing where he placed fourth in the International Speed Skiing Competition. He and Debbie, along with their daughter Andrea, traveled in their motorhome to many lakes, towing a boat so they could water ski. He and Debbie were volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where they did search and rescue on various lakes. Dick was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of building his own home on the Mogollon Rim, where they spent summers. He was also a volunteer firefighter and paramedic while living there.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and sister Jean. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie; daughter Andrea Wilkinson; grandchildren Rhiannon, Connor and Harper Wilkinson; plus five nieces and a nephew.
Dick’s love for adventure and extensive storytelling will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Posada Life Foundation, 360 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614, Attention to Dawn Martz for scholarships, in memory of Dick Smith.
