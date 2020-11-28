DICK ALLEN

passed away 9 Nov 20 of natural causes at age 90 in Green Valley, AZ. Richard N. Allen was born the youngest of three children in Cincinnati, OH, in 1930. After two years at Miami University of OH, Dick entered the Air Force as a "buck private," then an Aviation Cadet, and in 1952 became a fighter pilot and operations staff officer in the USAF and the Ohio Air National Guard. He served in England and the Pentagon among other places and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He attended many reunions.
Predeceased by his parents, infant brother, sister, Norma Allen of Green Valley, and son, Mark (Victoria) Allen of West Chester, OH, he leaves behind his loving daughters, Jeanette Martin, Urbana, OH, Elizabeth "Betty" Meyers, Green Valley, Jane (Art) Pesqueira, Tucson, and Julia (Dr. Charles) Bernick, Gig Harbor, WA, plus several wonderful grand and great grand children.
Dick was greatly indebted to the patience and wisdom of his parents, teachers, and other mentors and was very fortunate to have the love and care of his daughter, Elizabeth, in his latter days. He enjoyed air and sea military history, crossword puzzles, and classical music. He really liked Green Valley and was an avid but rather inept golfer [his words -E]. No services.