DIANNE EILEEN (WALLACE) PRIER

Dianne Prier, 68, of Green Valley, AZ, died Dec. 12, 2021, Santa Rita, AZ.
Dianne was born on June 5, 1953, to Ellen (Nelson) Wallace and H.S. Wally Wallace in Norton, KS. She married Phillip Prier in 1972 and they share a daughter Sara (Prier) Berg who resides near Austin TX, they were later divorced.
Dianne attended Phoenix College graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She opened her own business, Computerized Solutions, and operated successfully for several years. She lived in Tubac and then in Green Valley until the time of her death.
She was an avid creative cook and loved to create her own recipes and share meals with family and friends. She was crafty and often made beautiful cards and gifts for friends and family as well as created beautiful socks for her grandchildren.
Dianne is survived by daughter Sarah, son-in-law Zate, grandchildren Natalie and Trevor in Round Rock, TX, Sister Deanna, and niece Melinda in Denver, CO, Nephew Jeremy Wallace in Cottonwood, AZ and niece Jondell Mchenry in Peck, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents H.S. Wally and Ellen Wallace of Norton, KS, twin sister Deborah Wortman of Kingman, KS, and brother G.W. Wallace of Phoenix, AZ.
Dianne was cremated as she requested.
A memorial celebration will take place at the American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley, AZ on Jan. 25, 2022 at 3 pm. Dianne had many friends at the post and volunteered frequently in support of their activities.
