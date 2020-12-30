DEREK MUMFORD

Derek Richard Mumford, age 79, born June, 7, 1941, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Dec. 26, 2020.
Derek was born in Cairo, Egypt as a British Citizen during WWII. He grew up in London, England and was a graduate of the University of Cambridge, England with a degree in Law. In 1969, Derek relocated to the United States to work for Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, Connecticut. In 1975, Derek joined Eaton Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent over 25 years at Eaton retiring as Vice President of Information Technologies and an appointed officer of the company.
Derek had a love of the arts; he served on several boards including The Cleveland Opera and the YMCA. Derek was an avid Rugby Player and played competitively well into his 30s with the Old Blues of England and YALE University. He was also a huge fan of The English Premier League, specially Arsenol. Later in life, Derek could be found hiking, golfing, on the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events or relaxing with a book and pipe in hand.
Derek is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda J. Mumford, his adoring children, Derek (Hannah) Mumford and Courtney (Mike) Stylski . He was the proud grandfather to Caiden Mumford, Jake, Ty, Ryan and Addison Stylski.
Derek loved life and always had a smile on his face.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.