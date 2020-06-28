Dean A. Hess, a sinner saved by grace, left his home in Esperanza Estates and graduated to glory on June 7, 2020. He was 83 years old. His wife, Mary, was by his side.
His retirement years were spent in Green Valley after having lived most of his life in Bellefontaine, OH.
Survivors include his wife and children, Mark G. (Carol) Hess, Douglas A. (Donna) Hess and Rebecca L. Eggett, and stepchildren Amy D. (J. Gregory) Smith and William K. (Carrie) Bow. There are a total of ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He deeply valued and loved his friends, especially the Wisdom's Red Shirt Gang, Ed, Ed, Terry, Kevin and Craig, Jim, and Steve.
He graduated with the Bellefontaine High School class of 1955 and attended Columbus Business College. He retired from International Truck and Engine Company in 2003 after 37 years, where he served as a nationally registered first responder. He also ran a painting business for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and softball.
Community service was his calling. He coached football, basketball, baseball and softball teams. He served on the Bellefontaine City School Board and the Ohio HI-Point Board of Education for a total of 19 years. In retirement, he worked many volunteer hours overseeing common areas of his neighborhood in Green Valley while serving on the HOA Board.
His greatest joy in laters years was service to the Lord and fellowship at both the Gretna Brethren Church in Logan County, OH, and Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley, AZ. He chaired two building projects at Gretna and prepared meals at Crossroads Mission in Nogales, AZ.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at The Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley. Light lunch will be available at the Esperanza Estates outdoor ramada.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Board of EFCGV, 1393 W. Mission Twin Buttes Rd., Green Valley AZ 45622 or Gretna Brethren Church, 1564 Twp. Rd. 46 S., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.