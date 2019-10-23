David Wright Hoover of Green Valley passed peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019 with family by his side.
Born in Albuquerque, NM on 6/25/35 and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico, David graduated from New Mexico State University and shortly after began a long career as an electrical engineer. He managed several multi-million dollar construction projects nationwide.
He married Frances Jean Murner (Herder) in 1961, eventually adopting her three children, Kenneth of St. Peters, MO (wife Susan); Susan of Tucson, (husband Robert A. Moreno 05/4/86) and Sharon of St Louis (husband Douglas Huber 04/12/12).
David and Frances had two sons, Mark of Atlanta (wife Teresa), John (deceased 10/17/15). Grandkids Daniel Moreno (12/09/05), Amanda Moreno of Seattle, WA; Maxwell Huber of St. Louis; Jack Huber of Fort Collins, CO; Sky Toland of St. Charles, MO; Rachel Hoover of Atlanta, Donovan of Hawaii (wife Genie), David of NAU Flagstaff; Elizabeth of Norfolk, VA (Jesus); and Duncan of Sahuarita.
