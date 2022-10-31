Lt. Col. David Stark Wilson, USAF, Ret., died Sept. 22, 2022 in his home in Amado, AZ after a long struggle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease at age 89.

Born Nov. 13, 1932 in Faulkner County, Arkansas in a family farmhouse without electricity or indoor plumbing, David was of the fifth generation of Wilsons native to that area. Parents Mary Jewell Wilson, nee Stark, and David Harold Wilson gave him one older sister and three younger brothers. The strong bonds between all of these siblings supported David throughout his life.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?