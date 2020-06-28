DAVID MATHEWS

David Paul Mathews, 87, former high school band director and English teacher, died on June 14, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna, who remains in nursing care at La Posada in Green Valley.
A caring teacher, he is remembered as "Uncle Dave" by some of his students from the New Carlisle, Indiana area. In the early 1960s, he left band directing, became a musical instrument salesman, and later gained teaching credentials in English. For the remainder of his career 1963-1994 he taught English at New Carlisle High School and its successor, New Prairie H.S.
He was born in August 1932 in Knox, Indiana, to a lawyer and his wife, who died when David was in ninth grade. He graduated from North Central College, Naperville, Illinois, and earned an M.A. in music from Butler University, Indianapolis, with some work at University of Michigan. A 20-plus-year resident of La Posada retirement community, he studied guitar and donated his time to teaching English to Spanish speakers.
His ashes will be sent to Hamilton Church Cemetery, near New Carlisle, Indiana. There are no services scheduled at this time.