DAVID LEE VINSONHALER

David was born at Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the younger twin to parents Howard Vinsonhaler and Wilma Mae Mackley Vinsonhaler. David and Donald moved to Ault, Colorado, at age 2. The twins lived with Howard Vinsonhaler for one year at age 4. After 5 years in foster care, the twins moved back to Ault with Wilma and her husband Roland Nance. Their stepfather Roland was boy scout leader for Dave, Donald and several young men.
Dave attended school in Ault until age 17, when he and his brother joined the Navy. They went to boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois, and then they were based at Barbers Point, Hawaii. Dave served as an airplane mechanic and was honorably discharged May 18, 1963.
Dave’s career included working at the packing plant, meat and hide sales and pet food development and sales. He was able to travel to Italy, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Mexico. Dave served on the board for MoPac Credit Union and Norbel Credit Union. He has been a season ticket holder for the Denver Broncos for over 40 years. Dave enjoyed bowling, oil and acrylic painting, dancing and everything golf. Memories were made on several golfing vacations.
Survivors are his wife, Claudia; twin brother Donald; and daughter Terry Vinsonhaler. The greatest joy in life was being Papa to granddaughter Laura, her husband Josh and the three great-grandchildren Mya, Isaiah and Makaylah.
A life celebration service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47th Ave., Greeley, Colorado 80634.
