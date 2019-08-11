David Lee Divine of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on Aug. 12, 2018 at the age of 87. Dave was born Oct. 2, 1930 in Beloit, WI to William Joseph and Marie “Lavinia” (nee: Westby) Divine, and was later joined by younger brother, Thomas Lavin.
Dave received his early education in Beloit, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1948. He joined the Navy and served on the USS Jefferson and USS Marias during the Korean War with calls of duty in Spain, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, France and Germany. In 1954, Dave met and married the love of his life, Ruth Amy Olson. In January 2018, they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Dave graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1958. He was involved with the Bascom Hill Society, a proud Badger and a lifetime member of University of Wisconsin Alumni Association. In 2008, he created the Beloit Memorial High School Class of 1948 Scholarship Fund. Dave worked for Wellex Industries, Gardiner Machine Company, Anchor Abrasives and in 1977, he started Central States Precision Grinding, Inc. in Lowell, MI. During the company’s nearly 30-year history, he made many long lasting friendships and business relationships.
Dave was an activist in the early 1960s and marched for civil rights, was involved with People Against Racism and Up With People. He was a staunch and outspoken member of the Democratic Party and locally involved with the Green Valley Democrats. He was passionate about veterans rights and started a support group in Green Valley for Arizona vets. Dave was one of the original founders of the West Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club and cared deeply about the environment. He held Aldo Leopold’s Sand County Almanac and the Conservation Ethic in the highest regard.
Dave loved spending time with friends and family, loved all his children and grandchildren equally and had a special ability to make each and every one feel unique and special. Some of Dave’s most treasured memories were made on Windcrest Street, up north on Marquette Island at It’s Divine and at the farm on M21. He was a voracious reader, loved classical music and jazz, listening to and supporting NPR and Blue Lake Radio, studying and observing the cosmos, roadside geology, fishing in the “Snows” and birding.
Dave is survived by his wife Ruthie, daughters Michelle Divine of Ada, MI, Nicole (Dr. Mark D. Winton, MD) Divine of Livingston, MT, Aimee Divine of Saranac, MI, and special friend Mike Schultz of Green Valley. Grandchildren include Derek (Trish) Divine of Lowell, Emily Taft (Christopher, decd.) Raymor, Libby (Richie) Irish of Ada, Christine Brondyk (Josh Greff) and Colin (Taylor) Brondyk of Bismarck, ND, Madeleine Divine McClain of Pray, MT, Victoria Covell of Battle Creek, MI, Olivia Divine (Richard Darmody) of Alma, MI, Sofia and Izabella Blanchard of Saranac, MI. Great-grandchildren include Christopher Raymor, Jenna and Will Divine, Alaina and Wyatt Irish, Easton and Lilly Brondyk, Ezra and Lavinia Darmody, brother-in-law Rodney Olson, cousin Larry (Debra) Divine, nieces and nephews Cathy Divine-Koch, Daniel (Amy) Divine, Dr. Michael (Dr. Joyce Divine, Ph.D.) Divine, Ph.D., James (Renee) Divine, Dr. Susan Divine, Ph.D., Pamela Olson (Craig Wooten) , Valerie (Dr. Alan Wilimitis, DO) Wilimitis, and Tammy Olson.
Dave was predeceased by parents William Joseph and Marie “Lavinia” Divine, son Christopher T. Divine, grandsons Timothy and Christopher Raymor, great-grandson Gramm Raymor, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas L. Divine, Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Olson, Mrs. Virginia Olson, son-in-law Bill Shepard, niece Loralei Downs and nephew Larry Dean Olson.