David Judd Nutting, passed away in his home in Green Valley, AZ, on September 23, 2020.
David was born in River Forest, IL to Harold and Margaret Nutting, on December 26, 1930. He met his wife Phyllis in Winnetka, IL, and was married in IL on August 8, 1953. They spent 71 years together and raised their daughter Elizabeth in Milwaukee and Illinois.
David always had a love for inventing and tinkering and went on to become a designer, engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and author. After graduating from Pratt Institute School of Design, David served two years as a 1st Lt. in the Army Corps of Engineers. From there he joined the design firm Brooks Stevens Associates, and became involved in the design of Evinrude Outboard Motors, 3M products, Enstrom Helicopters, and even designed the first SUV, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
David established, Nutting Industries, and created a series of coin-operated amusement games, and had 22 Red Baron game rooms throughout the country. In 1970, NI became the R&D consultants to Bally/Midway Mfg, where they created the first microprocessor pinball and video game systems. Some of the more famous games they produced were Gunfight, Seawolf, Ms. Pacman, Wizard of Wor, Gorf, Tron and Baby Pac Man. In his spare time David studied quantum physics and in 2005 wrote a book on the subject, “Language of Nature.”
A lover of aviation, cars, and machines, David built and flew helicopters, commuted by airplane (because of a license revocation due to excessive speeds in a Ferrari), and would show up frequently with a “surprise” for Phyllis – a car, jewelry frozen in a block of ice and plans for a pool. While living in Ridgway, CO for 19 years, David enjoyed spending time in the mountains snowmobiling, riding dirtbikes and taking his family and friends on Jeep excursions. For the last 16 years, David and Phyllis have lived in Green Valley, where David continued to tinker and invent in his garage and write books.
David was a quiet stalwart and loving presence, who always enjoyed a good prank and gin martini. We love you dearly and will miss you. Until eternity!
David is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Mike, and grandchildren David and Annie, and their families. A funeral service will be held online for family and friends at a time and date to be determined.