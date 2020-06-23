DAVID EDWARD ELIASEN

May 2, 1934 - June 17, 2020
Dave passed peacefully at home in Green Valley, Arizona, on June 17, 2020, at the age of 86 following a short illness.
He was born on May 2, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI, to Casper and Mildred Eliasen and attended Santa Monica Grade School and Marquette High School in Milwaukee. David earned an MSME from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked as a Mechanical Engineer throughout his career.
David married Jacqueline (Jackie, nee Wegner) on April 4, 1959, raising 4 boys together until her passing in 1989. David later married Elenie (Mayer) Eliasen on April 8, 1994, and they enjoyed traveling, sailing and golf together.
David is survived by his wife, Elenie; his four sons — Michael (Connie) Eliasen of Ft. Worth, TX, Steven (Sara) Eliasen of Oshkosh, WI, Timothy (Kathy) Eliasen of Gig Harbor, WA, and Christopher (Shara) Eliasen of Yuma, AZ; Elenie’s 4 sons — David (Amy) Mayer of Whitefish Bay, WI, Christopher (Nancy) Mayer of Mequon, WI, Jeffrey Mayer of Cedarburg, WI, and Steven (Jennifer) Mayer of Mequon WI; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jackie; and his cherished grandson Owen Eliasen. To protect the health and safety of all, the family will gather privately at a later date.
Memorials in Dave’s honor may be directed to The Animal League of Green Valley (AZ).
“Don’t wait for the good times — these are them.” Simple, yet wise counsel that Dad shared with us when we were young, and he modeled his whole life.