David Donald Miller

David Donald Miller, 83, formerly of Green Valley, AZ, and Bemidji, MN, died peacefully Aug. 6, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona and went to be with the Lord after several years of battling Alzheimer’s. A memorial celebration will be held in the summer of 2024 in Bemidji.

David was born April 20, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Marion (Reinert) Miller.

