David Donald Miller, 83, formerly of Green Valley, AZ, and Bemidji, MN, died peacefully Aug. 6, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona and went to be with the Lord after several years of battling Alzheimer’s. A memorial celebration will be held in the summer of 2024 in Bemidji.
David was born April 20, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Marion (Reinert) Miller.
He was in the marching band and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) in high school. He earned a B.S. in mathematical and electrical engineering at the University of Michigan in 1963. Upon working for Electric Boat (General Dynamics) in California, he met the love of his life, Kari, and was married in 1969. He worked for numerous Silicon Valley defense companies in electrical and radar systems, including the previously classified project Corona that sent the first U.S. satellites into orbit. He earned a Master’s degree in computer engineering from Stanford University in 1975. Other opportunities allowed him to work in Germany and stateside for the National Security Agency (NSA). He also spent years in youth leadership in the Lutheran church.
In 1982 David and family moved to a teaching career at Bemidji State University (BSU), becoming a full professor in mathematics and computer science. He founded the original computer science lab at BSU. He wrote multiple published works, including five books on programming, PASCAL, FORTRAN, and VAX/VMS operating systems, which are still in print. During his sabbaticals he did his book writing and worked at Solar Turbines, Metric Systems, and British Aerospace, among others. He retired from teaching in 1997.
Drawn to the Arizona desert similar to his parents, David finished his career in industry at Raytheon in Tucson, AZ working with AMRAAM missile systems for 15 years. Upon retirement, he embarked upon stained glass projects, volunteering at the Community Food Bank in Green Valley for many years, and catching up on science fiction reading.
David loved technology (with all its bugs), classical music, feeding birds, and doing home projects. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marion. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Kari (Kruger) Miller, a sister Louise (Dan) Woodruff of Detroit, MI, daughters Serri Miller of Evergreen, CO, Maarit Miller (Dan Briley) of Tucson, AZ and son Ekren Miller (Kari Kantack) of Bemidji, MN, along with four granddaughters, three nieces, one nephew, and special brother and sister in law Peder and Ann Kruger of Evergreen, CO.
He will be dearly missed with his dry humor, warmth, imagination, and intellect that inspired us all.
Memorial gifts may be given to the David D. Miller Computer Science Scholarship Fund at the Bemidji State University Foundation (email: foundation@bemidjistate.edu or call 218.755.2762), to the Community Food Bank in Green Valley, or to world missions with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA).
