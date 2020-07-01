David Bell, 80, died June 8, 2020, in Green Valley, Arizona.
David is survived by his brother Richard, daughter Susan Blum (Roger), sons Tom (Amanda) and Gregory (Amy) Bell, and grandchildren Noah, Andy, Ryan, and Lacie. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen in 2019, after 53 years of marriage.
David enjoyed hiking and model trains. He loved to tinker with all types of household projects and technology and enjoyed decorating the house for Christmas every year no matter where he lived.
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com