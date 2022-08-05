David Allen Mead was born April 23, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa to Carol and Fred Mead. He grew up in El Reno, Oklahoma where he was raised by his dad Fred and beloved stepmother Augusta.
He graduated from El Reno High School in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately following graduation during the Vietnam War. He attended Chair Side Dental Assistance School in San Diego, CA after basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois.
He was next assigned to Port Hueneme, CA naval base attached to the seabees for four years of military service. He met his wife Rayetta while attending church. They were married Feb. 12, 1966 at the U.S. naval base in Port Hueneme by Navy Chaplain WJ Winslow JR. On Aug. 4, 1968 his son David Craig was born.
Dave was a design draftsman, professional farrier and talented silversmith and spent many hours at Green Valley lapidary creating beautiful sterling silver jewelry. Dave and his wife Rayetta traveled the U.S. in their 38 foot fifth-wheel for three years and their favorite stops were Mount Rushmore and Washington D.C.
He enjoyed his gold wing motorcycle and took several long trips on it. Dave passed away July 28 after a valiant battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rayetta, his son David Craig, (wife Tara), grandchildren Ashlyn, Payton, Austin and Roman, his brother Charles Gill (Kathy), several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of his life will be held on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Canada, Green Valley AZ. Burial will follow on Aug. 11 at the Sierra Vista Veterans Cemetery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone