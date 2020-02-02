DANNY E. NELMS

Danny Eugene Nelms, born Feb. 6, 1946, died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Eugene Nelms, and leaves behind his mother, Wilma Alene McDaniel Nelms (Fayetteville, AR), stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Corley (Mt. Pleasant, UT), daughter, Donna Michelle Washausen (Grants Pass, OR), sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Buddy Morris (Cantonment, FL), brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Nelms (Fayetteville, AR), his loving wife, Cathy, and the supportive and caring extended Nelms, McDaniel and Huber families.
Dan was born in Lake City, AR, grew up in West Memphis, AR and graduated in 1964 from West Memphis High School. In 1966 he proudly joined the United States Marines and served in Vietnam. He returned home in 1968, went to work in the finance industry, moving to Southern California in the early 1970s. During a very successful career, Dan rose eventually to the position of President and CEO of Valley Federal Savings & Loan.
In 1990 Dan looked for a change to his life, and he and Cathy bought property and moved to Fayetteville, AR. Considering the period as a hiatus from working, Dan entered the University of Arkansas, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1994. By 1997 he was ready to get back to work and get to warmer weather. They moved back to Southern California and Dan took a position as Director of Risk Management for Cardservice International.
In 2005, the final move was made to Quail Creek, in Green Valley, Arizona. Dan loved playing golf and all the competition and socializing surrounding it. He traveled, usually to a golf destination, but generally just enjoyed life, golf and the retirement community surrounding him.
Dan and Cathy would like to thank nurses Tracy and Carmen from Arista Hospice for the outstanding care they provided. Also, thanks go out to the many friends and family members that offered love and support during their time of need.