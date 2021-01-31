On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, we lost our family's shining star when Danielle lost her courageous battle with cancer that she had been fighting for more than five decades. She is now resting in Heaven, and for the first time in so very many years no longer in pain.
Danielle leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years Bill, daughter Nicole, son-in-law Chuck, three handsome grandsons, and three beautiful granddaughters. She enjoyed spoiling her grandkids, and being an Oma.
She was preceded in death by sons Billy and Danny.
She was born Sept. 11, 1938 in Poessneck, Germany and raised near Hamburg, Germany. She survived the ravages of the WWII bombings in Northern Germany.
Danielle had an opportunity to come to the United States in 1955 as an exchange student and lived in Burbank, California. Her Host Parents were her Aunt and Uncle who had come to America after WWI. She spoke no English when she arrived and actually learned English by working crossword puzzles that her Uncle would design for her each day. She was addicted to solving crossword puzzles until the day she died.
Danielle and Bill traveled extensively, preferring ocean and European river cruising, and exploring her native Germany. Our family spent many summers camping as well.
Danielle was an amazing hostess and thoroughly enjoyed hosting parties in her home.
She was a master decorator for all holidays, and Christmas was her absolute favorite and our home was like a Christmas fairy land each year. She enjoyed "cooking," but her family thought of her as an amazing "Chef."
Danielle's working career was in banking, and she retired from U.S. Bank.
Since she was such a caring and giving person, and an exchange student herself, we enjoyed many exchange students living with us over the years, and she has two exchange grandchildren in Germany and two in Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made as contributions to Danielle's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org