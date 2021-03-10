DANIEL SOTO

Daniel A. Soto, 85, of Ambos Nogales, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Green Valley, Arizona where he lived for 38 years.
Daniel was born to the late Arturo and Margarita Soto on Dec. 6, 1935 in Nogales, AZ. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Arthur Soto. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Y. Soto (McClure), two stepchildren, two step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren from his present marriage. Also, survived by five children from his prior marriage, his sister Yolanda Bon Flores, his niece Alma Godfrey, his nephews Sergio Bon and Cesar Bon.
He is a donor of Southwest Institute for Bio Advancement. Memorial mass is pending.