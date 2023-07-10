Daniel Miller.jpg

Daniel Miller

Daniel Joseph Miller passed from this world to the next on July 3, 2023 as a result of complications created by a surgeon during an esophagectomy due to cancer.

Born September 19, 1951 in Seneca, Kansas, Daniel was the son of Lorain Joseph and Marie Renee Miller. He attended the Frankfort Catholic Schools and was a graduate of Frankfort High School and attended Kansas State University.

