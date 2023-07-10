Daniel Joseph Miller passed from this world to the next on July 3, 2023 as a result of complications created by a surgeon during an esophagectomy due to cancer.
Born September 19, 1951 in Seneca, Kansas, Daniel was the son of Lorain Joseph and Marie Renee Miller. He attended the Frankfort Catholic Schools and was a graduate of Frankfort High School and attended Kansas State University.
Daniel farmed with his father and brother for many years. He played sports with his many friends in and around Frankfort, Marysville and Corning, Kansas. He moved to Topeka, where he met and married the love of his life, Tootie (Elizabeth) Miller. He sold insurance in Topeka and worked for the Kansas Turnpike Authority for eight years. The family was transferred to San Antonio, Texas, where Daniel graduated Summa Cum Laude from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and secured a position with Southwestern Bell as a Special Systems Tech in the largest central office in South Texas, working on fiber optics and high capacity circuits.
Upon retirement, they returned to Topeka where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren reside. They moved from Topeka to Colorado Springs and ultimately to Quail Creek in Green Valley, where Daniel was a member of the Quail Creek Desert Duffers and the Santa Cruz Seniors. Daniel spent five to six days a week golfing and made his first hole in one June 12, 2021. He will be missed by his many great friends in Quail Creek, Topeka, Colorado and San Antonio.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Tootie, of Green Valley; children Shane (Misty) Adamson and Shawnda (Jessy) Holcomb of Topeka; grandchildren David (Cristin) Adamson, Marley (Sarah) Adamson, Sierra Moore-Adamson, Grace Adamson, Thomas Holcomb and Eli Daniel Holcomb. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Bailee, Shane, Layla, McKenna, Ella, Cash and Lochlin, all of Topeka. Daniel is survived by his siblings, Jan Miller of Manhattan, Kansas; Dennis (Marge) Miller of Frankfort, Kansas; and Mary (Steve) Johnson of Frankfort. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Quail Creek.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone