We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Dane Barta of Amado, AZ, on July 17th, 2021. Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, September 26, 1980, to parents Daniel and Luana Barta of Amado, AZ.
He was a very loving son, brother, husband, and father. He is survived by his parents; loving wife Rebecca; daughter Zoe Barta (Fond du Lac, WI); sons Raymond, Ian, and daughter Devin. His sister Jackie (Joseph) and brother Devin (Geri) and fur baby “Ducky”.
Dane arrived in Arizona in 2004 working as a pet stylist for PetSmart before establishing his own mobile grooming business. He will be remembered by his bigger than life smile, vibrant personality, and stories. He was a loving person and will be missed by all.
On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown during this exceedingly difficult time, we ask that you pray for his family as they cope with this immense loss.
Celebration of life is pending. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 6387, Amado AZ 85645. A GO FUND ME account has been established for his family.