Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Damian W. Arambasick, age 76, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1945 in Warren, Ohio to the late George and Mary Arambasick.

He grew up in N.E. Ohio, and is survived by his brothers Ron, Dennis, Ken, and sister Pamela. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald.

Damian retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He also served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed swimming, bicycling, traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Linda. They were married for 54 years, and blessed with four daughters, Tami Ford (Dan), Traci Yocum (Todd), Karri Montes (Art), and Koleen Fox (Shawn); including eleven grandchildren; Harold, Justin, Abby, Jacob, Natalie, Maddi, Maxwell, Annabel, Gabrielle, Olive, and Ruby.

Damian has been a resident of Green Valley and member of Our Lady of The Valley Parish. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Our Lady of The Valley followed by a memorial luncheon at Historic Canoa Ranch.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?