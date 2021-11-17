If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Damian W. Arambasick, age 76, passed away Nov. 10, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1945 in Warren, Ohio to the late George and Mary Arambasick.
He grew up in N.E. Ohio, and is survived by his brothers Ron, Dennis, Ken, and sister Pamela. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald.
Damian retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. He also served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed swimming, bicycling, traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Linda. They were married for 54 years, and blessed with four daughters, Tami Ford (Dan), Traci Yocum (Todd), Karri Montes (Art), and Koleen Fox (Shawn); including eleven grandchildren; Harold, Justin, Abby, Jacob, Natalie, Maddi, Maxwell, Annabel, Gabrielle, Olive, and Ruby.
Damian has been a resident of Green Valley and member of Our Lady of The Valley Parish. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Our Lady of The Valley followed by a memorial luncheon at Historic Canoa Ranch.
