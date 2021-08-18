The family of Dalene Goetz sadly announces the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and everything in between.
Dalene passed away on the 9th of August, 2021.
She was born on the 27th of February, 1939 to Mary Ruth (Toelkes) and Dale Buchheister, in Hays, Kansas. She had three brothers, Mike, John, and Jim and a sister, Judy.
Dalene met the love of her life and her biggest supporter, Norman, when she was in grade school in Plainville, Kansas, where they both grew up. Norman joined the Air Force in 1956 and after they were married on the 10th of May, 1958, they went everywhere together. They lived many places, including Turkey, England, Germany, and several different states in the United States.
Dalene had a competitive spirit, which showed when she played bridge with her mom and friends and during family game nights. Though she was always well put together and proper, she was equally fun, silly, and loved having a good time. Dalene loved collecting elephant sculptures, figurines, knick-knacks and polish pottery. She also enjoyed playing bridge, reading, shopping, sitting down to watch a good movie or show, but above all else, spending time with family was the most important thing to Dalene. She had a fierce loyalty and love for her family and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and other loved ones. She always kept us laughing and we will forever miss her stories, jokes, her hilarious sarcastic side and the memories she shared with us. Her bright smile was absolutely one of a kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Norman, her children, Lynn Hazen of Cook, Nebraska, and her daughter Chandra Hazen, Leigh Curatola and husband Joe of Fredericksburg, Virginia and their two daughters Lauren Elliot and Kristin Kohler, Doug Goetz of Bellevue, Nebraska, and his three children, Maureen, Ben, and Joanna Goetz, Mary Svendsen of Shoreline, Washington, her two daughters Taylor and Alexa Svendsen and Lesley Bodjack and husband Scott of Bloomington, Illinois and their son Hudson Bodjack. She is also survived by her siblings, Mike Buchheister and wife Rhonda of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John Buchheister and wife Marilyn of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Jim Buchheister and wife Carol of Lawrence, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Mary Ruth Buchheister, and her sister, Judy Buchheister.
A mass to celebrate her life will be held on the 10th of September, 2021, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley. Please direct any gifts in her memory to Joyner-Green Valley Library-https://www.library.pima.gov/locations/GVY/.