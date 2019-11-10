D. WARREN WILLIAMS

Warren Williams, 90, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019.
Warren was born on Nov. 15, 1928 in Crawfordsville, IN. Shortly after, he was adopted by Hope and Elda Williams and moved to Wellington, IL. He loved to tell the story of his adoption and the loving home in which he was raised. After high school, Warren served in the Army Signal Corps in Korea. After completing his military service, he married Mary Leigh Goold in 1953. Warren received a degree in Mining and Petroleum Engineering in 1958 from the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, and enjoyed a successful career in technical sales, support, and consulting.
Warren and Mary retired to Green Valley where Warren was able to enjoy his favorite activities and share those with his family. Warren enjoyed travel, and he and Mary covered many miles with their RV group traveling through the western United States. Warren shared his love of aviation with family and friends with his restored Aeronca Sedan. His favorite hobby was woodworking. Warren was active in the GVR Wood Shop, making furniture, turning bowls, and contributing to the toy program. He served on the Board of Directors for several years and held the position of Shop Manager for about 10 years.
Warren is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Gail (Keith) Lutz, son Daniel (Tina), as well as three grandsons and one great-grandson.