Cynthia Ann Katte, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away after a short illness on April 6, 2023.
Cynthia was born in Rockford, Illinois on August 26, 1947 to Mary and Nicholas Dobnick. She graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1965 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Northern Illinois University. Throughout her 30-year career teaching in Rockford Public Schools, she inspired countless elementary students with a love of learning.
After retiring, Cynthia moved to Arizona where she spent time with her husband and wonderful friends. She volunteered with Northern Arizona Hospice, The Arboretum at Flagstaff, Delta Kappa Gamma and P.E.O. International.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Alan John Katte. She is survived by her daughters Jill (Jamie) Vermillion and Kristin (Mel) Miley; granddaughters Olivia and Samantha Miley; sisters Mary Bloom, Rosene Pirrello, and Linda Brady; and many friends and family members who will miss her very much.
A celebration of life will take place on May 1 at noon at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
