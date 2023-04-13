Cynthia Ann Katte, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away after a short illness on April 6, 2023.

Cynthia was born in Rockford, Illinois on August 26, 1947 to Mary and Nicholas Dobnick. She graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1965 and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Northern Illinois University. Throughout her 30-year career teaching in Rockford Public Schools, she inspired countless elementary students with a love of learning.

