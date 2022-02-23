CORINNE CUMMING

Corinne was born on Nov. 9, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska. She lived in the small farming town of St. Edward, Nebraska with her parents, Frank Lightner and Emma (Landen) Lightner. Two years later they were joined by brother Jim and two years after that by brother Lynn.
Corinne loved growing up in a small town but it was still big enough to have met the love of her life, Lyle Cumming. Lyle and Corinne began farming in St. Edward and started their family. Steve came first and one year later Debbie was born. Kent rounded off their Nebraska family.
In 1956, after Kent was born, they decided to head west to Oregon. Finally, they added Linda to have a "true Oregonian" in the family.
Education was always very important to Corinne, she attended Hastings College for one year. She was a 70-year member of PEO, a philanthropic educational organization that supports education for women. In addition, Corinne was one of the founding members and first president of PEO Chapter DW in Gresham, Oregon in 1967.
Lyle and Corinne worked together on building the construction and real estate businesses while raising a family. Corinne devoted her life to raising healthy and productive children, but also was active singing in the church choir, playing in the church bell choir, playing flute in the orchestra, and being an active member of PEO. Corinne and Lyle were longtime members of Rockwood United Methodist Church and later in life they also joined Green Valley United Methodist Church.
Retirement for Corinne and Lyle opened up the door for them to be able to travel, including wintering in Green Valley, AZ. Also, retiring gave them more time to spend with the kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Attending grandkids’ sporting events was high on their list.
Corinne passed on Feb. 13, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Corinne was predeceased by husband Lyle and son Kent. Survivors include children Steven and wife Sherrie of St. George, Utah; Lucy, mother of three of Corinne's grandchildren, Deborah of Grants Pass, Oregon; Jan, wife of Kent of Gresham, Oregon, and Linda Schoonover and husband Tim of Hillsboro, Oregon. Corinne treasured her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at 2 pm at Cherry Park United Methodist Church, 1736 SE 106th Ave., Portland, Oregon. Donations may be given to Cherry Park United Methodist Church or PEO Oregon Charitable Trust, memo line: Oregon Scholarship Corinne Cumming, mailed to Ann Powell, 15134 SE 122nd, Clackamas, OR 97015.