enge.jpg

Coralie (Corky) Maxine Enge (nee, Fulgham) was born in Portland, Oregon on April 14, 1929 and passed away on Dec. 22. She is survived by her husband James H. Enge; three sons Paul Gornick (Leanna), Ted Gornick, Jon Gornick; stepdaughter Jill Flynn (Jason); stepson Jay Enge (Jackie); seven grandchildren and one great grandson, also several nieces and nephews and one brother, James Thrasher.

As a Depression child, Corky attended many schools in both Oregon and Washington states. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon and then attended Northwestern School of Business for another year.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?