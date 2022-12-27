Coralie (Corky) Maxine Enge (nee, Fulgham) was born in Portland, Oregon on April 14, 1929 and passed away on Dec. 22. She is survived by her husband James H. Enge; three sons Paul Gornick (Leanna), Ted Gornick, Jon Gornick; stepdaughter Jill Flynn (Jason); stepson Jay Enge (Jackie); seven grandchildren and one great grandson, also several nieces and nephews and one brother, James Thrasher.
As a Depression child, Corky attended many schools in both Oregon and Washington states. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon and then attended Northwestern School of Business for another year.
Coralie was known as Corky all of her life. She worked as a secretary for an attorney and loan consultant prior to her employment for the Parkrose School District, first as an elementary secretary and then as the personnel secretary for the District and the vice superintendent's secretary. She retired from the district in 1990.
She and her husband moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 1997 where they have acquired many friends, both through their activities in golf, bowling and community activities.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no service. Cremation will be arranged by The Neptune Society.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Green Valley Animal League.
She will be buried in the National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri at a later date.
