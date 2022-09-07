Constance Gassek Letendre Pouliot was born June 30, 1940 in Manchester, NH to Casimir and Eugenia Gassek and died June 17, 2022. She was predeceased by her father, mother and brother Eddie. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Edouard, two sons Michael Letendre and David Letendre (and wife Renee, daughter Lisa Letendre) and Connie’s brother Charles (and wife Irene). She was a stepmother to Christopher Pouliot (and husband Kurt), Timothy Pouliot and Michelle Edwards and (her husband Eric).
She graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School and attended the Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She assisted in doctors’ offices and finished her last 20-year working career with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NH.
Connie’s pride and joy were her family, particularly her five grandchildren Kaley Letendre, Kyle Letendre, West Point graduate Grant Levasseur and wife Madeline, Bryant University graduate Trent Levasseur and college-bound Asher Pouliot.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sept.16, 2022 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic church in Green Valley, AZ. Memorials may be sent to Catholic Community Services, 140 W. Speedway, Suite 230, Tucson, AZ 85705 or the Community Food Bank of Green Valley, 250 Continental Rd., Green Valley, AZ 85614.
