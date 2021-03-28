COLLEEN WEATHERS

May 7, 1970 to Feb. 28, 2021
Colleen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 28, 2021. She is survived by her significant other, two sons and grandchildren.
Colleen and Jeromy moved to Amado, Arizona five years ago from Flint, Michigan. She was an extraordinary entrepreneur, most recently dedicating her many business skills as a licensed Real Estate Sales Agent and Property Manager for Tower Home Realty, in Green Valley, AZ.
Colleen is loved by many – family, friends and co-workers and clients. She left an indelible impression on the hearts of everyone she touched and is greatly missed.
Heaven has opened its doors to our beloved Colleen, a soul larger than life!