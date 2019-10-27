Colleen Anne Koehl, 68, who was just the epitome of Life and Love and Joy.
Colleen took the saying, "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you!" straight to heart. She lived by that. This wonderful woman went out of the way, she would take that extra step to help anyone and everyone. If you were family or friend, you came first in her life. Colleen loved learning something new every day. She was an avid reader. It didn't matter what it was, she loved reading. Her cooking was excellent, chef worthy, and she enjoyed taking pictures of family and friends and many different photos of things while she traveled with her loving husband. Colleen graduated from New Haven High in Indiana in 1969. She was also the owner of Lazy Leroy's Pizza Shop and co-owner of Koehl's Coach Room Tavern in Fort Wayne, Indiana for 26 years. After all of this, Colleen decided she would go back to school. She proceeded to enroll in Ivy Tech State College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she then received her degree in Business Administration in 2003. Colleen not only received her degree, she also graduated Magna Cum Laude!
Colleen always believed and said words to live by, "You are never too old to learn something new."
While living in Green Valley, Arizona she also worked at Walgreens for 12 years. Colleen was always a force to be reckoned with. She fought till her last breath. Colleen Anne Koehl passed Oct. 10, 2019 at home in Green Valley, Arizona surrounded by her loving family after her strong long fighting battle against cancer. She was born Dec. 25, 1950 in Celina, Ohio. Colleen was survived by her husband, Michael, who shared 42 wonderful years together. Her children: son Jeffery (Penny) Singer of Garrett, Indiana, daughter Correena (David) Darling of Fort Wayne, Indiana, sister Kathleen Wirth of St. Mary's, Ohio, sister Eileen (Michael) Messick of Fort Wayne, Indiana, brother Thomas Singer, Phoenix, Arizona, and grandchildren, Danielle (Justin) Hoffman of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Katreina (Trevor) Darling of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Devean Darling of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Daleyna Meade of Elkhart, Indiana, Benjamin Singer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Devin (Terri) Nichols of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Derrik Meade of Elkhart, Indiana, Seth Friedel, Hannah Friedel and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin K P Singer, her mother, Anna Marie Swartz, stepfather, Thomas Swartz, and brother, John R. (Jack) Wright.
Colleen’s final resting spot will be in the Catholic cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements will be made at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a favorite charity of hers, "Youth on their Own." Services will be held on Oct. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church. There will be a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. before services and following services a reception in the hall.
