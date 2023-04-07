Col. Rowland Douglas "Doug” Smith Jr. USAF (Retired) was born on March 10, 1922 and passed away on March 5, 2023. Doug went fishing for the last time with the Lord on March 5, 2023, five days short of his 101st birthday. He was born in Corning, New York to Rowland Douglas Smith, Sr. and Anna Wheat Smith. He had one sister, Isabel Hungerford, who passed in 2012.
Doug married the love of his life, Cherry Marie Abernethy in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on Oct. 9, 1943. Cherry preceded him in death in May 2001. They had four children: Cherry Brooke Smith of Green Valley; Rowland Douglas Smith III of Colorado Springs, Colorado (who passed in August 2011); Julie Ann Horbatko of Green Valley; and Kimberly Sue Travis of Lone Tree, Colorado. He has two grandsons, Chase Douglas Travis of Kuna, Idaho and Remington Douglas Smith of Colorado Spring.
Doug was a WWII veteran, an Air Force pilot, a land developer and an avid hunter and fisherman. He led an amazing and adventurous life. He is dearly missed by his family and friends. There is no formal memorial service.
