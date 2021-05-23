CLIFFORD GRINDY
With his family by his side, Clifford Grindy died peacefully on May 4, 2021.
Born in April 1924 in rural Polk County, Minnesota to Jane and Leonard Grindy, Cliff learned at an early age to work hard and care for others. These traits became life habits, whether in the two-room schoolhouse of his childhood, achieving athletic and academic success at Glenwood High, completing his civil engineering degree at the University of Minnesota, or working for the Hallett Companies for more than 35 years.
After being recognized as the valedictorian of his graduating class in 1942, Cliff answered the call of his country, serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Upon his return home, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Kling, in 1945. Their marriage spanned 72 years and produced their four children .
In retirement, Cliff and Shirley, who died in 2018, divided their time between a lake cabin near Cloquet, Minnesota and their winter home in Green Valley, Arizona. Here they were instrumental in the founding of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, while remaining active members of Pilgrim Congregational in Duluth.
Cliff’s many friends will remember him as a hunter, fisherman, outdoor enthusiast, and storyteller. He remained an enthusiastic student of life, encouraging others to keep learning, be generous, and act in kindness.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his older sister, Doris Easter, his younger brother, Howard, two sons-in-law, David Hagelin and Gary Cornelison, and a great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Anderson. He is survived by his daughters, Janet Cornelison, Kathleen (Glenn) Gohde, Laurel Grindy (Paul Nixon), a son Steven (Cynthia), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service and interment will take place in Minnesota. Gifts can be made to: Pilgrim Congregational Church, Duluth Masonic Children’s Clinic for Communication Disorders, or an organization of one’s choice.