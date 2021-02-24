CLELL CAIN

Clell Eugene Cain passed away peacefully with his family by his side Feb. 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 69.
Clell was born May 15, 1951 in Cody, WY, to Donald and Marjorie (Brundage) Cain. He graduated from Cody High School and is perhaps best known for cutting meat in Cody and Riverton for many years. He married his first wife, Kelly Clark, in 1981 and had a daughter, Kristie.
He held many jobs over the course of his lifetime but really enjoyed traveling the country laying fiber optic cable. He also worked in the natural gas industry and in the facilities department for a Green Valley medical clinic until retirement.
He married Charla Nolen in 2003, and sons Nick and Nathan joined the family. They desired warmer country and moved to Hurricane, UT in 2009 and Green Valley, AZ in 2013. Clell loved working on his cars and prided himself on having the best car and yard in town. He enjoyed time with family and friends, watching NASCAR, house and yard improvements, and general piddlin’. He loved working with his hands and had a special talent for woodworking. The wheels were always turning as he planned his next western-themed masterpiece.
He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and his kindness and generosity. He always went above and beyond for his loved ones.
Clell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Charla of Green Valley, AZ and her parents Bill and June Clifton of Billings, MT; children Kristie Cain and partner Félix Reyes of Seattle, WA, Nick Nolen and wife Candance of Castle Rock, CO, and Nathan Nolen and partner Katie Collins of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter Adeline Nolen of Castle Rock, CO; sister Candy Cain Henderson and husband Dennis of Douglas, WY; brothers Glenn of Douglas, WY and Ron of Casper, WY; numerous nieces and nephews; and former wife, Kelly Cain of Riverton.
A celebration of life is planned later this year in Riverton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to www.hfc-az.com (Hospice Family Care of Arizona). Online condolences can be made to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com (Desert Rose Heather Cremation and Burial).