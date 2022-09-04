CLAIRE McRAE

October 25, 1933 to August 23, 2022

Claire McRae was born in Highlandville, Missouri on October 25,1933 to Cora and Leonard Hammond. She was raised in Everett, Washington and graduated from Everett High School in 1952, where she was a fun loving, popular student. In 1955, Claire married Ron McRae. They were married for for 41 years, until his passing in 1996. Ron and Claire had four children named Marta, Mark, Judy and Kathleen. Claire was an extremely devoted and sacrificial mother. You might say she was the original "mama bear" and was fiercely protective of her children. Claire's devotion to her kids was evidenced by her determination to make sure they grew up in the Christian faith by attending the First Baptist Church, seeing that they received piano lessons, and that they took special trips around the country. She worked at Sears for many years as a way to help pay for her girls' college education. She will always be revered for how she faithfully and lovingly cared for her precious special needs son Mark, for eleven years until his passing.

