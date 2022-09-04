Claire McRae was born in Highlandville, Missouri on October 25,1933 to Cora and Leonard Hammond. She was raised in Everett, Washington and graduated from Everett High School in 1952, where she was a fun loving, popular student. In 1955, Claire married Ron McRae. They were married for for 41 years, until his passing in 1996. Ron and Claire had four children named Marta, Mark, Judy and Kathleen. Claire was an extremely devoted and sacrificial mother. You might say she was the original "mama bear" and was fiercely protective of her children. Claire's devotion to her kids was evidenced by her determination to make sure they grew up in the Christian faith by attending the First Baptist Church, seeing that they received piano lessons, and that they took special trips around the country. She worked at Sears for many years as a way to help pay for her girls' college education. She will always be revered for how she faithfully and lovingly cared for her precious special needs son Mark, for eleven years until his passing.
Claire moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 2004, following the death of her beloved, Ron. While there, she met Dewayne Dunbar who became her special friend and companion. Dewayne and Claire had fifteen wonderful years together enjoying music and dancing at the Elks Club, traveling to Everett, Huntington Beach and Denver to visit family and friends and of course sharing her favorite past time, watching old movies.
Claire was a delightful and charming little lady. We will all miss her unique sense of humor, mischievous ways, and her loving presence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron, son, Mark, daughter, Kathleen and granddaughter, Maris. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Judy and Marta and their husbands, John and Randy, Dewayne, and grandchildren, Alicia, Katherine, Emily, Sean, Mark Nicholas and McRae. While very sad, we are also grateful for her life and comforted by the hope that she is now in her heavenly home with her savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
