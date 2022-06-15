Chuck Stewart passed away after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer on May 20, 2022 at 80 years of age.
Born in Arkansas, he moved to and attended school in Elk City, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the Air Force shortly after High School. After 7 years in the military, Chuck attended Oklahoma University, earning a PhD in Marketing and Management. He worked for the State of Oklahoma Mental Health Department for 10 years, then managed medical clinics in Utah and Colorado. His last and favorite career was as an alpaca rancher.
Raised Church of Christ in Oklahoma, he fell away by the age of 13. A miraculous conversion brought him back to Jesus 13 years into his current marriage and he came into the Catholic Church in 2002.
He and his wife moved to Green Valley in 2008. Chuck was involved in several activities at Church, telling his conversion story to those who would listen. He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, golfing, and reading fiction.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years and he will be greatly missed.
Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Monday, June 20, at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at Pueblo Estates Clubhouse, 145 W Aliso Drive, Green Valley, AZ.
